The Rockets Are Committed to the Mission
Head coach Ime Udoka has made significant progress with the Houston Rockets since his arrival in the 2023-34 season. Along with quality veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, Udoka has brought a sense of order to the locker room and organized a roster of talented young players. Now that the team has more expectations than it has in years, the entire organization seems to be solely focused on winning with this group of players and building on what has been a meteoric rise in the league.
The Rockets have been the center of several rumor mill reports this offseason. It seems Houston is in play for every available superstar, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Even Udoka has been part of the rumor mill, as reports have referenced the New York Knicks as reaching out to Udoka as a replacement for former Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau.
However, it seems unlikely the Rockets would entertain any pursuit by the Knicks for the coach who has been a large part of Houston's turnaround.
Udoka has a team crafted entirely in his image, as the Rockets have several aggressive defenders who give nonstop effort. Even players not typically known for their defense have stepped up their efforts on that end to help the team become one of the league's best.
The Rockets have an identity that has shaped the young players on the team. The front office has shown significant commitment to young stars like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. Sengun completed a season that resulted in his first All-Star selection. Thompson earned the First-Team All-Defense honors for his efforts. Both players have been vocally supported by top officials in the organization.
That duo of elite young players is the foundation of a squad that took a huge jump throughout the season. That foundation is the basis of how the Rockets plan to improve their roster.
The goal is to build a roster around the team's core of young players to create a true contender based on elite defense and unique offensive skill sets. The Rockets' front office has committed to the plan under this iteration of the team, and the moves they make in the future will reflect their belief.