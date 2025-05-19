When Will the Rockets Make a Move?
The conversation around the Houston Rockets has focused on the possibility of a trade for a star player. Reports have connected the Rockets to a few big names like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Rockets have kept quiet about the timeline for any potential moves. They may have limited time to take advantage of any trades this offseason.
Houston's wish list includes a few shooters and a bona fide No. 1 option. The Rockets were exposed in these areas during the postseason, as they didn't have a player to depend on in their half-court offensive sets.
The team looked significantly better when Jalen Green or Fred VanVleet stepped up to take on the lead perimeter threat role. Neither was consistent enough to win a series, let alone an NBA championship.
For the Rockets to become a true championship contender, they must have a player who can consistently create offense. The front office believes that one of their current young players can become that caliber of player, but the Rockets have recently become more interested in seeking an outside source to fulfill that need.
Durant is the definition of a consistent scorer who can create offense of his own. His deadly mid-range pull-ups and fadeaways are nearly unguardable.
It would take a significant package to entice the Phoenix Suns to part with an all-time scorer such as Durant, and the Rockets might not have the benefit of time on their side to complete a deal. Durant made it clear that he did not want to be traded during the season. Now that the offseason has arrived for all but four NBA teams, front offices will likely look into how much it will take to add Durant's services. Contending teams may enter this offseason believing they are a Kevin Durant addition away from winning the Finals.
It's hard to see Durant still with the Suns when next season begins, putting a timer on Houston's potential to decide whether or not they'll offer a package to acquire him.
The Rockets may have more time to decide if they would rather pursue Antetokounmpo as a potential No. 1 option. Antetokounmpo has displayed signs of frustration with the Milwaukee Bucks after several first-round exits in a row. However, Milwaukee might not be so willing to part with one of its best players in franchise history.
There's a chance the Bucks could make one last attempt at putting a competitive team around Antetokounmpo next season. Antetokounmpo could decide to trial the team to start the season before pulling the plug and formally requesting a trade by the trade deadline.
The Rockets don't have many options outside of those two players, but they don't have forever to decide which move to take. Whether they pull the trigger on a trade or try again with their current top players, the Rockets must decide before they run out of time and opportunities.