Why Amen Thompson Could Start Over Jabari Smith Jr.
As the Houston Rockets 2024-25 season approaches, some external debate has sparked between starting sophomore Amen Thompson or Jabari Smith Jr. on who should start. There are compelling arguments for both sides, but Thompson may have the better case if Houston wants to make a real playoff push.
Thompson has quickly established himself as a defensive stalwart for the Rockets. In his rookie season, Thompson averaged 1.3 steals per game and a defensive rating of 111.1. His ability to guard multiple positions and disrupt passing lanes makes him a versatile defender who can match up against some of the league's best scorers. Thompson's defensive rating, combined with his physicality and athleticism, allows him to be a disruptive force on the court.
Thompson's facilitating skills are another reason he could be a better fit for the starting lineup. In his rookie season, he averaged 2.6 assists per game, showcasing his ability to create opportunities for his teammates. His court vision and playmaking ability allow him to set up his teammates for easy scoring chances, which is crucial for the Rockets' offensive flow.
When comparing Thompson to Smith Jr., the numbers speak for themselves. The former Auburn forward averaged 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in his second season. While Smith Jr. is a solid scorer and rebounder, his all-around impact and facilitating ability don't match Thompson's. S
Smith Jr.'s defensive stats also fall short, with an average of 0.7 steals per game and a defensive rating that is higher than Thompson's. It's a great problem for head coach Ime Udoka to have, as he can choose between two great players with immense potential.
