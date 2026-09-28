Report: Kevin Durant Pursued by Eastern Conference Team in Offseason

At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is still one of the top players in the NBA. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning All-NBA Second Team honors.

While Durant has only played one full season for the Houston Rockets, ongoing speculation continues to suggest that his stint with the franchise may end within the next year. The 16-time All-Star has a player option for the 2027-2028 season, meaning he can become an unrestricted free agent.

Although his current trade value has been up for debate, Durant is still reportedly a sought-after talent. In a recent episode of the Clutch Scoops podcast, Brett Siegel reported that the Detroit Pistons were interested in acquiring Durant from the Rockets this summer.

"There were conversations this offseason about that, where the Detroit Pistons reached out to the Rockets and said, 'We are interested in trading for Kevin Durant.’ And Houston wasn't having any of that."

Siegel expressed that the Pistons were searching for an All-Star-caliber veteran, particularly Durant, to play alongside 25-year-old guard Cade Cunningham.

"The Pistons really wanted to pursue KD and take a big swing. Whether it was him, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, those were all guys on their list for the Pistons this offseason to try to pair him with Cade Cunningham."

The Pistons finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. Despite a strong regular-season performance, Detroit was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What To Expect

Considering that Durant is still performing at an All-NBA level and some NBA front offices no longer consider him to be a high-commodity player on the trade market, there is almost no chance that Houston’s front office moves him prior to Opening Day.

Between Amen Thompson’s continued development, Alperen Sengun’s maintained All-Star performances, and Fred VanVleet’s return to the starting lineup, there are high hopes for the Rockets to break through as serious title contenders in the Western Conference.

Durant’s first year in Houston resulted in a first-round playoff elimination, though he was sidelined for the majority of the team’s series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Moving him prior to February’s trade deadline would generally be considered premature, based on both his individual performance and team strength.

Overall, unless the Rockets are off to a disastrous start, Durant trade rumors should die down once the NBA season swings into full gear. Houston has shown signs of a promising future, and Durant is still a franchise-leading veteran.