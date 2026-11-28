At 38 years old, Kevin Durant remains one of the top players in the NBA. This season, Durant is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 19 games.

While Durant’s scoring is nearing a career low, recorded during his rookie year, he remains efficient, shooting 50.8% from the field. This rate of production would likely be enough to secure him an All-Star selection in 2027.

During media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka expressed that Durant has the ability to continue playing in the league for numerous seasons.

“Physically and efficiency-wise, he could easily go three, four [more years]. I wouldn't put an age on it, but just based on the way he plays and the level he's maintained, I think that's certainly possible. We'll see.”

Durant is in the midst of a two-year, $90 million contract extension, with a player option for 2027-2028 season.

Altering Approach Proves KD Can Adapt, Puts Team First

Although Durant has still shown the ability to dominate on offense when the situation calls for it, the Rockets’ exceptional depth has led the 16-time All-Star to take fewer shot attempts on some nights. Houston’s core consists of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet.

Sengun is averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, placing him in the top five on the latest edition of the NBA’s MVP Ladder. He has continued to raise his ceiling as a potential franchise cornerstone.

Additionally, VanVleet’s return from a season-ending ACL injury has added another element to the Rockets’ dynamics. The 32-year-old guard, who’s averaging 13.8 points per game, is noted for his leadership on the court.

With Smith and Thompson also averaging double-digit figures in scoring, there has not been a significant need for Durant to be the first option on a nightly basis. Houston holds a 14-5 record with the two-time NBA champion’s slightly reduced role.

To a different extreme, Durant’s role can be compared with LeBron James’ current stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 41-year-old is playing alongside All-Star-caliber teammates in Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid, which has allowed him to take a step back in the offensive pecking order.

Overall, Durant has yet to reach the twilight years of his NBA career. Similar to James, his longevity could take him into his early forties. At the same time, the Rockets have a dynamic that can take pressure off the veteran while still utilizing him as a top contributor.