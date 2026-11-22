On Friday, the Houston Rockets took a 124-133 loss to the Denver Nuggets in NBA Cup action. The game was closely contested for a majority of the play, though the Nuggets pulled away with a definitive lead in the final minutes.

Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun each scored at least 17 points for the Nuggets. This balanced scoring effort gave Denver its sixth win in eight games, putting the team in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Per the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka called his team “mentally fragile” and expounded on what went wrong in the match.

“There’s no effort or any attention to detail on the defensive end at all... They had four 30-point quarters... you’re not going to win anything and that just shows a lack of effort, attention to detail or fight on that end. And so, doesn’t really matter what we did offensively. Play that poorly, you’re not going to win any games.”

Defensive Efforts

While Udoka is known for placing an emphasis on defensive schemes, the Rockets have lost some footing in maintaining their elite status in this area. Houston currently holds the 13th-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Denver’s 133-point performance against the Rockets is the franchise’s second-highest total through 14 games. While Houston held Jokic to 26 points, a relatively modest total for a perennial MVP candidate, the franchise couldn’t limit the Nuggets’ other weapons.

After signing a five-year, $208 million contract extension prior to the start of the season, there are high expectations for Amen Thompson to develop into a franchise cornerstone for the Rockets. He is coming off a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

While Thompson acknowledged that Udoka’s comments will serve as motivation moving forward, the 23-year-old guard suggested that self-confidence is an important aspect of improvement.

“Sometimes you gotta block the coach out sometimes and just do you. You gotta be confident. We gotta be confident.“

Nov 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dribbles the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heavyweight Match

Another key aspect of the Rockets’ match against Denver was observing how Alperen Sengun would match up against Jokic. Sengun finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, giving him his 14th career triple-double.

While Houston came out on the losing end, Sengun continues to show promise as one of the league’s top playmaking centers. The two-time All-Star could earn an All-NBA selection if he maintains his current production, and the Rockets have plenty more opportunities to tighten their defense.