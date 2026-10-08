How to Watch Houston Rockets-Dallas Mavericks: Kyrie Irving could debut in Game 1 of the NBA China Games

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 9, 7:10 a.m. CT, Venetian Arena, Macao (China)

TV: NBA TV

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), KEGL (Dallas)

VITALS: The Rockets and Mavericks are the second set of NBA teams to square off in Macao, following the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, who matched up prior to last season. This is part of the NBA China Games and Rockets legend Yao Ming has been part of the welcoming committee for both teams. Mavs wing Naji Marshall broke a rim in a practice session. The teams will also play on Sunday in the same arena. New Mavs head coach Dusty May intends to play Kyrie Irving on the trip. The Rockets are 107-98 against the Mavericks in the regular season all-time, winning five of the last eight.

STORYLINES:

The Rockets have plenty to gain as they open the preseason with the 2026 NBA China Games, getting key players like Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams back from injuries in addition to seeing what improvements younger players have made in the offseason

Foward Kevin Durant has spent a lot of time talking with Kyrie Irving as the Dallas Mavericks guard approaches his return from injury. Rumors are already swirling that the veteran duo would love to reunite once again.

Houston has a lot of x-factors in play for 2026-27. Steve Nash praised three young Rockets who could make the leap this upcoming season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

MAVERICKS

F Cooper Flagg

F PJ Washington

C Daniel Gafford

G Kyrie Irving

G Max Christie

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

G Fred Van Vleet: GTD (ACL)

MAVERICKS

G Kyrie Irving: GTD (ACL)

C Dereck Lively: Out (Foot)

F Santi Aldama: GTD (Undisclosed)

F Morez Johnson: GTD (Undisclosed)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -8.5 (-105), Mavericks +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Rockets -300, Mavericks +245

Total points scored: 227.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"We’re very thankful for this opponent. Houston is going to be able to expose some things with us. The physicality, the intensity they play with is something our young players need to see and need to feel, especially after a long offseason. This should shock our systems and get us prepared to hopefully play championship-level basketball." - Mavs first-year head coach Dusty May