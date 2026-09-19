The 3 Players Most on the Spot for Rockets as Training Camp Opens

There were no seismic moves for the Houston Rockets after a somewhat disappointing season that ended with a first round flameout against the Los Angeles Lakers.

But there were some subtle shifts.

And as training camp is set to open Tuesday -- an early opening due to a preseason trip to Macau -- there are several players who will be monitored closely.

So many, in fact, that it's challenging to narrow it to just three.

Let's start with those who don't quite make that cut.

That includes Reed Sheppard, who will be eligible for an extension after next offseason, but whose role is somewhat unclear after he didn't do enough to seize primary ball-handling duties in Fred Van Vleet's absence. Can Sheppard settle in as a sublime shooter off the bench, to show his value, with occasional opportunities to close games?

That list also includes Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, who did receive their rookie-scale extensions -- as Jabari Smith, Jr., did the summer prior -- and now must show they are ready for additional responsibility, not just kids anymore.

That list also includes Steven Adams, who is coming off injury after his physicality and jocularity were deeply missed; and additions Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic, all veterans who need to show they have something left.

And yet, there are three others who will be watched even more carefully than the above.

1. Kevin Durant

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It always starts with KD. For, while the Rockets have extended four younger players, it's still Durant who is expected to lead them in scoring, by a lot -- his numbers stayed steady with career norms, even as he's now much closer to 40 than 30. The question is whether he can lead in other ways, and the evidence isn't overwhelmingly positive in his recent stops of late. Does he have the full trust of his teammates after the latest Burner-Gate? No one is worried about what Durant does on the court -- well, other than the opposition. What will he do in media sessions and on his phone? It's quite possible that the team takes its collective spirit from that.

2. Alperen Sengun

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OK, it's time. Signed through the 2030 season, and having established himself as a clear top 50 player as judged by the statistics (20, 9 and 6 last season, numbers few at his position but Nikola Jokic can surpass), Sengun has taken everything but the significant winning step. And if he doesn't, and the Rockets need to reshuffle, he might be the one sacrificed. He's made the past two All-Star teams, but hasn't made the second round. While he doesn't need to carry, Sengun needs to be a trusted sidekick, capable of the outsized two-way performance when it most matters.

3. Ime Udoka

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regular season wins matter, but postseason success always matters more. Udoka can't prove much in the preseason, to that end. All he can do is show he has control of the team, and a plan -- as he integrates four veterans into the rotation -- to blend the old and young and make for a lethal mix. The meltdowns against the Lakers, especially late in games, ultimately fall on the coach. And the coach will be the one to fall on the sword if an expensive, talented group doesn't make immediate and lasting progress.