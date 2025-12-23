Could Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu be a Potential Solution for the Rockets?

The Houston Rockets' roster is bereft talent at the point guard spot. This isn't necessarily anything new, granted, as the Rockets have been thin there for several years now.

It wasn't much of an issue in past years, because Fred VanVleet soaked up a ton of the minutes, at 36.8 minutes in 2023-24 (sixth-most) and 35.2 minutes last season (17th-most).

In Houston's postseason series against the Golden State Warriors, VanVleet averaged 40 minutes per contest, which is a lot for an undersized guard like VanVleet.

But also a sign of the lack of depth at the point guard spot for Houston.

Houston didn't address that deficit in the offseason and the situation is even more dire with VanVleet injured presumably for the season.

Amen Thompson has played the lead on-ball guard reps for the Rockets, while Reed Sheppard has played the off-ball reps at point guard.

It's been suggested that the two switch roles, which would certainly optimize Thompson, whose athleticism is especially on display when slashing to the hoop and/or cutting to the baseline.

Sheppard is also the only viable pick-and-roll guard for the Rockets.

Perhaps there's a better option for the Rockets externally?

Well, according to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu could be the perfect fit for the Rockets.

Vecenie explained.

"Dosunmu, a player who takes exactly what the defense gives him and makes plays every time he's on the court. He doesn't overstay his welcome on the ball, but he is capable of slashing to the rim. He moves with purpose off the ball. Defensively, he's solid and tough at the point of attack at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. And he's having his best statistical year. Dosunmu is averaging 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field, 47.5 percent from 3 and 86 percent from the line. This is an efficient, smart basketball player who could make a real difference in several rotations league-wide, especially for teams that have a spacing big."

Dosunmu is on an expiring deal, which pays him $7.52 million this season. From a salary standpoint, the Rockets could use Clint Capela as trade ballast to clear enough to reel in Dosunmu's deal.