Rockets' Jeff Green Ranks as Second-Best Journeyman in NBA History

Saturday's trade between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers may prove to be the catalyst for more deals to be executed prior to Thursday's trade deadline. The Cavaliers acquired Keon Ellis and former Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schröder, in exchange for De'Andre Hunter.

Sacramento's brass has drawn scrutiny for the trade, based on the instant analysis and/or takeaways.

To many, the Kings helped Cleveland become a better team, in exchange for the 28-year-old Hunter, who has just one more season on his current contract.

Schröder has become a bit of a journeyman, having played for 13 teams, including a brief stint with the Rockets in 2021-22 that spanned 15 games. He also famously rejected a $84 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers just a season before, which he'd surely love to have back. The 32-year-old ranks as HoopsHype's third-greatest journeyman in NBA history and he has a chance to claim the top spot still, as he's still playing at a high level and will remain a valuable contributor across the league.

HoopsHype's list goes 15 deep and the Rockets are well-represented. Jim Jackson, who played for the Rockets from 2003-2005, ranked fifth on HoopsHype's list. And Patrick Beverley ranked 15th on the list, as he played for 12 total teams.

One current Rockets player ranked in the top two: forward Jeff Green. The 39-year-old's career is certainly winding down, at this point. He's been relegated to class clown duties and has been a formidable veteran in the locker room.

A player-coach, if you will.

The writer, Mark Deeks, explained Green’s high rank on the list.

"Current Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green is still going and in with a chance of Ish Smith’s record. To do so, though, he will need to forgo the late-career job security that no others on this list have enjoyed. Green is into his third season with the Rockets, after being one of the most well-traveled players imaginable between 2015 and 2022, a stretch in which he played for nine different teams, including Houston. He barely plays at this point, and his 18th season could well be his last, but the staying power has been admirable, and Green can perhaps proudly claim to have had the most teammates of any NBA player ever."

Green has stated that he intends to retire after the 2026-27 season. He holds career averages of 11.7 points, four rebounds, 1.4 assists, 45 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three and 80.4 percent from the foul line.