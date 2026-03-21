Tari Eason's Free Agency Looms Amid Rockets' Lack of Production

Through his first 30 games of the 2025-26 season, Tari Eason was proving that the Houston Rockets made a mistake by not offering a rookie extension before opening night. Many fans were concerned after the organization extended players such as Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. over the offseason, but did not for the 24-year-old forward.

From late October to early February, Eason averaged 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 45.7% shooting from the field and 47.2% from three. He was proving to be a legitimate piece on a high-end playoff team, providing knock-down shooting and efficient defense on the other end.

Fast forward to late March, and the script has completely flipped. Since the All-Star break, Eason has gone cold, putting up 7.1 points per game on 34.1% shooting from the field and 13% from beyond the arc. In that stretch, he has gone 7-for-54 from three-point range, and barring Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, he's hit just one triple on 28 attempts.

This isn't meant to bash Eason, because even though his lack of production is noticeable and hurting the Rockets amid a 4-6 record over their last 10 games, there is still time to get back on track. With 14 games left in the regular season, Houston is fighting for a top-six seed in the Western Conference and a potential home-court advantage.

Tari Eason shot 47% from three-point range through his first 30 games this season. Barring the second half of tonight against the Lakers, he hasn't hit a three since March 5.



Eason is 1-for-28 from deep this month. 7-for-54 (13%) since the All-Star break. Rockets down 67-55. — Jed Katz (@JedKatz_) March 19, 2026

However, when the offseason arrives, the front office will have to make an important decision regarding the four-year pro. He will enter restricted free agency, which allows other teams to make offers with Houston still having the ability to match them to bring him back.

Sure, Eason is in the midst of a slump, but there's no denying the talents he can bring to a contender. He's one of the NBA's better perimeter players when it comes to defense and spot-up shooting. He brings hustle and physicality that many teams would kill for.

Mar 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shoots the ball during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If the Rockets decide to bring him back, they'd either inch even closer to the first apron or go over it. They're hard-capped at the line this year, but the salary cap is only going up, which means the standard money for each level of a player is too.

If Houston lets Eason walk, it would lose an integral part of its defense. The Rockets would also be missing one of their only legitimate three-point shooters. They have a crucial decision to make, but this final stretch of the regular season and playoffs will determine that.