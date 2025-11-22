Views From the Game: Houston Rockets Fall to the Denver Nuggets 112-109

The Houston Rockets came into their matchup with the Denver Nuggets winners of ten out of their last eleven games. The Rockets are coming off another impressive win this time over one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Rockets are currently third in the Western Conference standings, and the Nuggets come in with the third best record in the NBA. Of course, most of the talk pregame was about the Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun matchup as it is every time the two All Stars face off.

Pregame

Before the game Ime Udoka spoke about the Rockets matchup with the Denver Nuggets. The two days leading up to the game both Steven Adams and Jabari Smith were listed as questionable, but Udoka said both would play and that they would be sticking with the double big lineup to start the game.

Udoka also talked about how Sheppard is more confident this season when it comes to getting his shots up and told Rockets on SI that his 3-point shooting is helping him get to his in-between game, which has been very effective this season.

During the game

The Rockets knew they needed to get out to a fast start facing one of the best teams in the NBA as falling behind against a team with as much firepower as the Nuggets have would make it a daunting task to try and come back later in the game.

It was actually Denver who controlled the early part of the game, as the Rockets struggled from the field and had only eight points through the first six minutes. The Rockets started the game 4-13 from the field and couldn't get any rhythm going early, stuck on eight points until the 2:30 mark. Rockets only managed 12 points in the first quarter, trailing 25-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter started like the first ended with the Rockets struggling from the field. Things started to finally start to turn around after Reed Sheppard checked into the game. The second yar guard who has had several good games in a row came in and ignited the Rockets offense with 14 quick points off the bench.

Sheppard continued his hot shooting as he would go on to nail two more threes and finish the half with 20 points as the Rockets outscored the Nuggets 37 to 21 in the second quarter to take the lead into the half.

The third quarter so the Rockets and Nuggets trade baskets as the lead went back and forth for most of the quarter. The fourth quarter was more of the same as neither team could gain any traction on the scoreboard. However down the stretch the Denver Nuggets made more winning plays

Rockets led with five minutes left, but the Nuggets took the lead on a Cam Johnson 3-pointer and never trailed again in the game. The Rockets were able to get within one point, but after a couple of Nuggets free throws, an Alperen Sengun heave at the buzzer would come up short as the Rockets lost their fourth game of the season.

Postgame

After the game Ime Udoka, Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson spoke with the media. Udoka talked about the Rockets mistakes on both offense and defense that led to turnovers and easy baskets for the Nuggets. Udoka also talked about Reed Sheppard career high in points.

Amen Thompson had a much better second half than in the first and he finished with 22 points where eleven came in the fourth quarter. Rockets on SI asked Udoka about Thompson better second half.

Amen Thompson had a slow start to the game but a better second half. I asked Ime Udoka what he saw from Amen in the second half compared to the first half.



“He was actually looking for his shot at times not just driving in looking to pass.



Ime went on to talk about how Amen… pic.twitter.com/AXltH5Rw7c — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 22, 2025

Sheppard career high 27 points was one of the highlights for the Rockets in the loss. Sheppard talked about advice Fred VanVleet gave him before he checked in the first time in last night's game.

Despite the loss Reed talked about the advice Fred VanVleet gave him on the bench before he checked in that helped him on his career night.



“Fred told me in one of the timeouts before right before I went out get in the middle of the pick and roll count out and shoot the 3.” pic.twitter.com/AHKgbog1xO — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 22, 2025

With the loss the Rockets fell to the fifth seed in the Western Conference as they head out to Phoenix to take on the Suns Monday night.