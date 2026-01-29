Views from the Game: The Houston Rockets Collapse in the Fourth Quarter

The Houston Rockets came into Wednesday night's showdown with the San Antonio Spurs,

winners of five of their last six games and coming off a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on

Monday night.

For their matchup with the Spurs, the Rockets are looking to take a 2-1 advantage in the season

series, with only one game left between the two teams in the regular season. Winning the season

series is important because the top of the Western Conference standings may come down to

tiebreakers at season's end.

The Rockets defeated the Spurs just over a week ago and hoped to repeat the result.

Unfortunately, before the game, news broke that Steven Adams, who suffered a grade 3 ankle

injury against the New Orleans Pelicans, had season-ending surgery earlier Wednesday.

The Rockets were already preparing for Adams' absence at least until the playoffs, but today's

news confirmed that Adams will not return to the court until sometime next season.

The Rockets are trying to keep the momentum going into the All-Star break, with 10 games left

before teams head out. The Rockets will also have to contend with a tough schedule, as they play

seven games over the next 10 days.

Ime Udoka spoke about Clint Capela's minutes in the future now that Adams is out for the

season. Udoka said that Capela would get more run, but that we would also see more of the

small-ball lineup with players like Dorian Finney-Smith, Jabari Smith, or Kevin Durant at center

for short stints when Alperen Sengun goes to the bench.

Rockets vs Spurs: A Good Start but a Horrible Ending

The Rockets started the game fast, and as Alperen Sengun took it to Victor Wembanyama early

and often, scoring six quick points, the Rockets had an early 17-10 lead after a Kevin Durant 3-

pointer.

The Rockets led for most of the first quarter, shooting over 60 percent from the field and 50

percent from the arc to take a 36-26 lead into the second quarter.

Rockets continue their hot shooting into the second quarter, as they lead by as many as 16 points

in the second quarter. The Rockets had some of the best ball movement of the season in that

quarter and took advantage of the Spurs' double teams.



Spurs cut into the lead late in the second quarter, but the Rockets took a 62-54 lead into halftime.

Alperen Sengun led all scorers with 14 points as he was 6-11 from the field.

Third quarter was a different story as the Rockets went cold and the Spurs took advantage as

they outscored the Rockets 30-24 and cut the Rockets' lead down to two points heading into the

fourth quarter.'



The fourth quarter was even worse, as the Spurs' second-half adjustment of putting Victor

Wembanyama on Amen Thompson and Stephon Castle on Alperen Sengun completely changed

the game. The Spurs outscored the Rockets in the fourth quarter 27-13 and coasted to their

second win in three matchups with the Rockets.

Post Game

After the loss, Rockets on SI asked Udoka about Sengun. Sengun had gone briefly to the locker

room in the fourth quarter but quickly returned. Udoka stated that the big man had "tweaked" his

ankle, had it retaped, and was able to finish the game.

The Rockets also discussed the adjustments the Spurs made and how they should have adjusted

to them. Specifically about trying to hunt matchups instead of moving the ball as they did in the

first half.

Udoka said that the Spurs' ball pressure got to them and changed how they ran their offense,

especially in the fourth quarter, which led to them scoring only 13 points to close out the game.

You could hear the Spurs players yelling and cheering as they came down the hallway to their

locker room after the game, knowing it was an important win as we get closer to the All-Star

break.

The Rockets don't have to wait long to make up for their poor second-half showing as they travel

to Atlanta to take on the Hawks Thursday night.