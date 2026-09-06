Previewing the Houston Rockets Centers for the 2026-2027 Season

Training camp, set to take place in nearly two weeks, will be an opportunity for the Houston Rockets to evaluate their current roster and make rotational tweaks. When it comes to deciding on a starting center, the Rockets are set in that department.

With a potential franchise cornerstone manning the five position, Houston’s front office can stick with its familiar backcourt depth too. Ranked by their likely order on the depth chart, here are the Rockets’ centers for the upcoming season.

1. Alperen Sengun

Sengun was selected by the Rockets with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Since then, he has developed into a strong contributor within Houston’s cast of young talents.

Coming off his second consecutive All-Star selection, the 24-year-old is presumed to remain as the starting center. Last season, he averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games.

Finishing with the second-most assists per game among centers last season, he is commonly compared to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. If he can continue to build on his playmaking, as well as develop a stronger mid-range and deep-range game, there are expectations for the Turkey native to reach an All-NBA ceiling.

2. Steven Adams

Adams was traded to the Rockets for Victor Oladipo and draft compensation in 2024. Pending his availability, the 33-year-old is anticipated to provide elite rebounding and strength as a backup center.

Last season, Adams averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over 32 games. This is the fewest regular-season games played in a season throughout his NBA career. He is set to return from a season-ending ankle injury suffered in January.

Jabari Smith Jr. is projected as the starting power forward, but he could also take minutes that would have been allocated to Adams. This could help minimize potential injury risk for the New Zealand native.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone talks with Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12, right) prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Clint Capela

Capela signed with the Rockets during free agency in 2025, marking his second stint with the franchise. His first stint in Houston started after being drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Last season, Capela averaged 3.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over 75 games. His production significantly decreased as a result of his limited role in the rotation.

Capela is still an efficient interior player, but the center position doesn’t have much playing time to go around at full strength. Oscar Tshiebwe and Rafael Castro could move higher into the rotation, though Capela is presumed to hold the edge prior to training camp.