Rockets' Alperen Sengun Will Have to Be Aggressive Early in Game 3 vs Lakers

Heading into the postseason, the Houston Rockets were excited about facing the Los Angeles Lakers in round one. The franchise had been eyeing the matchup.

They liked their chances. And rightfully so, as the Lakers were without their two best players and top two scorers in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. They were at their weakest.

The Rockets also figured to have a major advantage at the center position. Alperen Sengun is a two-time All-Star and he's just 23-years-old. Sengun may find his way onto one of the NBA's All-NBA teams this season, since several All-NBA mainstays won't make the cut, due to the league's 65-game participation mandate.

Accolades aside, the Lakers don't have any defensive-minded big men on the roster. Sengun figured to easily be able to dominate the Lakers' centers.

Neither Deandre Ayton nor Jaxson Hayes should be able to contest with Sengun. Or make life difficult for him.

However, the 23-year-old Turkish big man is averaging 19.5 points on an identical 19.5 shots. Talk about inefficient.

Sengun is averaging 38.5 percent on his field goal attempts, 41.7 percent on his two-pointers, 38.5 percent effective shooting and 44 percent true shooting.

So much for having an advantage, right? The Lakers haven't even had to double team Sengun. Yet, we've stilll seen him struggle against man coverage defensively.

Even the numbers don't wholly paint the picture of how bad he's been. Sengun has been missing shots around the rim that are automatic looks for centers.

He's also missed his trademark hook shot rather frequently. Certainly far too frequently.

That's his trademark bucket. At least, it's supposed to be.

NBA Hall of Famer and Rockets legend Tracy McGrady called out Sengun, following the Rockets' 101-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 2.

"If KD is getting double teamed, you're an All-Star, you're gonna have to do more. And that more is being aggressive and being efficient.

The last two games, you've been inefficient. You've been inefficient.

He has to do more. And he got off to a late start. He's gotta come out the gates and play good basketball for this team to win."

In Game 1, Sengun had just 11 points on 3-of-13 heading into the fourth quarter. In Game 2, Sengun had 11 points on 5-of-14 heading into the fourth quarter, which illustrates McGrady's point about starting slow.

Game 3 will have to be a different story. At least, if Houston wants to attempt to steal a game and/or tie the series up.