Rockets Don't Appear to be Looking to Add Playmaking Guards This Offseason

The Houston Rockets have a need for playmaking guards. It's been a need for several years now.

Long before the team ever signed Fred VanVleet in 2023. They hoped for John Wall to return to his pre-injury version of himself. The situation became so dire that the team changed Kevin Porter Jr.'s position to point guard.

But although the Rockets need additional playmakers, Houston doesn't seem to be in pursuit of that skillset and player profile this offseason. Jake Fischer of the Stein Line explained.

"The Pistons, Timberwolves and Nets are all teams that rival front office executives and agents have described as highly interested in adding some of that off-the-dribble playmaking this offseason.

Houston, by contrast, has not been mentioned much as a possible addition to that group, which actually might not be as a surprising as it sounds on the surface given that the Rockets are said to be quite optimistic about how much they will benefit from Fred VanVleet's return to the floor next season. VanVleet lost the entire 2025-26 campaign after a September knee tear at a players-only minicamp before training camp."

Houston passed on adding playmaking guards last season. Sure, they were hamstrung financially at the start of the season, but they could have made a move at the trade deadline.

Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu were both available. The Chicago Bulls were in hot pursuit of Tari Eason (and will likely still be, this offseason).

Jose Alvarado was also moved. Houston targeted him, too.

Is banking on VanVleet a wise strategy? Will he be the same player?

He's 32 years old and coming off a torn ACL. The data isn't exactly kind to players in that scenario. Granted, VanVleet doesn't exactly ooze with athleticism, but you get the point.

I think. I hope, at least. Banking on VanVleet, alone, isn't a viable strategy. The Rockets have lacked guard depth even with VanVleet on the roster.

It's been a consistent need. One player shouldn't be expected to take on all of that responsibility, One player can not take on that entire responsibility.

There's been speculation regarding the Rockets' interest in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Dallas Mavericks. But the Rockets have yet to contact Mavericks shot caller Masai Uriri about Irving's availability.

Which adds even more credence to Fischer's report (not that he needed it; he's well known and well respected). Perhaps the Rockets will utilize next week's NBA Draft to address that need (which would also be okay).

Time will tell.