Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), WTMJ (Milwaukee)

VITALS: Standing in the way of a 5-0 start for the Rockets is a Bucks team that just picked up their first win of the season and is looking for consecutive wins for the first time since just after last season’s All-Star break, Feb. 24-25.

Houston comes off an impressive 120-110 win over the Hawks at Toyota Center, wrapping up a home-and-home conquest with the reigning Southeast Division champs after winning in Atlanta on Saturday. Alperen Sengun (24.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 7.0 apg) continued a brilliant start with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Kevin Durant (23.5 ppg) scored 22 points.

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 22 points and matched Sheppard in finishing plus-19 in the victory, while Alperen Sengun followed up a 29-points, seven-assists night vs. San Antonio with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Amen Thompson, who prevented a likely OT session in the Texas capital with a late-block of Victor Wembanyama, had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Atlanta to continue a fabulous start.

The Bucks will be the first team with a losing record that Houston has played since its opponents are a combined 6-2 in their other games. Tyler Herro (23.5 ppg) has led his new team in scoring in three of the first four, scoring 23 and adding 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 110-102 home win vs. Indiana. Kel’el Ware added 16 points and 14 rebounds off the bench, while Ryan Rollins added 19 points and four assists. After having a chance to win every game despite an 0-3 start, the Bucks trailed the Pacers to open the fourth and won the last 12 minutes 26-17 to secure their breakthrough.

The Rockets trail the Bucks in the regular season series 76-65 but swept last season’s meetings. Houston won 122-115 in Milwaukee on Nov. 9, 2025. In the most recent game on April 1, the Rockets held serve at home 119-113 behind 27 points from Reed Sheppard. Ousmane Dieng led the Bucks with 36 points and 10 assists.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Tari Eason

F/C Jabari Smith

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Alperen Sengun, Out, Low Back Soreness

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Stain

G Marcus Smart: Questionable: Left Forearm Strain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

BUCKS

None

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -8.5 (-110), Bucks +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets -310, Bucks +250

Total points scored: 227.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"He’s going to the basket much more comfortably now. I think he’s no longer settling for those teardrop floaters or hook shots from distance like he used to. There’s a nice energy in his steps. Right now, he really looks very fit and mobile. Thanks to his ball-handling ability, he can always create a mismatch advantage against bigs on the perimeter, but I think the fact that he’s also making his shot a bit better is opening up driving lanes for him to the basket." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on Alperen Sengun

STORYLINES

Injuries to test Udoka's ability to play Durant fewer minutes

Houston looks to adjust with Sengun set to miss time

Perfect start inspires talk of NBA championship