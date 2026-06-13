Rockets' Forward Kevin Durant's Orange Crush KD 19 Releases

Kevin Durant's debut season with the Houston Rockets was easily one of the best single season performances in franchise history. Durant helped the Rockets overcome the losses of Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams and helped lead the ball club to yet another 50-win season -- their second such finish in as many years.

Durant made the All-NBA team, becoming the first Rockets player to receive such honors in over five years. You'd have to go back to the 2019-20 season to find the last time the Rockets had a player receive such honors.

That year, the Rockets had two players receive All-NBA honors, as their starting back court of both Russell Westbrook and James Harden made the All-NBA team. This season, Durant finished fourth in total points scored, with 2026 points, third in made field goals, sixth in two-point field goals, eighth in free throws, tenth in free throw attempts, second in total minutes played and third in minutes per game.

Durant finished sixth in 30-point games, behind Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell and Anthony Edwards.

The advanced metrics were also kind to Durant, aa he finished fourth in total win shares and offensive win shares and seventh in VORP (value over replacement player). Durant played essentially the entirety of the 2025-26 season wearing the KD 18 shoe, wearing a different colorway every night.

Seemingly. The Houston Rockets All-Star decided to switch things up a bit, on the sneaker front, late in the season. Durant rocked the KD 19 shoe when the Rockets faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in their home and home stretch in March, choosing to don multiple colorways.

Durant's Orange Crush colorway of the KD 19 released today, Saturday, June 13th. In case you wondered whether you've seen this colorway before, you have.

At least you likely have, if you're a big college hoops fan. University of Texas Lady Longhorns hooper Madison Booker wore that colorway throughout the NCAA tournament.

As for the shoe itself, it appears to be a bit of an ode to one of Nike's popular shoes in the early 2000s -- the Hyperflight shoe.

It features the same zig zag look and even has the Z streak across the side of the shoe. The interior of the shoe has a foam that provides a layer of protection. There's also a mechanism near the midfoot that provides additional support.

Durant will presumably wear the KD 19 shoe throughout the 2026-27 NBA season.