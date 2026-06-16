Rockets' Kevin Durant, Drake Take Shot at Anthony Edwards in Latest Nike Ad

Kevin Durant has been signed to Nike for what seems like an eternity. The Houston Rockets superstar forward first joined the label in 2007 and is signed to a lifetime deal with the sneaker and merchandising giant.

Durant is the second-longest tenured active athlete under Nike, behind only Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has 23 shoes already released under the label. Heading into this past season, Durant had 18 shoes released, as the All-NBA forward rocked the KD 18 shoe in a different colorway essentially every night of the season.

Towards the end of the season, Durant began to wear the KD 19 shoe, as the Rockets braced and prepared for the postseason -- their second such appearance in as many years. Durant sported a multitude of different colorways for the shoe in a relatively short span of time, as the future Hall of Famer first donned the KD 19 shoe during the Rockets' home and home stretch against the Los Angeles Lakers in March.

All told, we've seen the shoe in an all yellow color palette (referred to as the Candy Paint Yellow colorway), all red color palette (referred to as the Candy Apple colorway) , all orange colorway (later dubbed the Orange Crush colorway) and a white and blue colorway (which was a tribute to Michael Jordan's stint with the Washington Wizards).

The Safety Orange colorway of the shoe has already been released, as it ultimately dropped over the weekend. Durant has partnered with rapper Drake, who is also signed to Nike, under his own NOCTA brand, and the two have five colorways of the KD 19 shoe.

The two teamed up for an ad with Nike last month, in which Drake took on the moniker of "Yes Man" (a spin off from his latest album titled "Ice Man"). On Tuesday, the pair was back at it again, with yet another ad.

This latest commercial centers around the "Purple Candies" colorway (also referred to as the "Purple Stuff"). The rapper shows up to Durant's house inside of a oversized crate, in which he surprisingly delivers the shoes to Durant by hand.

Minnesota Timberwolves four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA guard was the recipient of a light-hearted jab during the commercial.

"Hey Ant Man, can you drop your purple shoes? Says four kids in Minnesota. Like, nobody wants to see those. They want the KD's."

This shouldn't be surprising, as Edwards is signed to Adidas, a rival of Nike. Durant also trolled Edwards after the last matchup between the Rockets and Wolves, declining Edwards' request for a jersey, saying Edwards had gained too much weight.

The full commercial was posted to Drake's Instagram page.