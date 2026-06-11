Rockets Legend Says Franchise Outlook could be Different if Patrick Ewing had Help

The New York Knicks gave the San Antonio Spurs a brutal death knell in Game 4 of this year's NBA Finals. Prior to that, it was believed that the series could go either way.

Granted, even making it to the Finals this season is a historical feat, for both franchises.

It's been quite literally over a decade since either team has made it to the Finals. In fact, the Knicks have only been to the Finals twice since 1994 and haven't made it to the Finals since 1999.

One of those Finals matches came against the Houston Rockets, as the two teams squared off in the 1994 Finals. The series was an absolute slugfest.

In fact, the average margin of victory was a mere six points. Both teams traded wins through each of the first four games of the series.

Unsurprisingly, the series the full distance to seven games. Houston was ultimately able to pull out a 90-84 victory in Game 7 on Houston's home floor. Hakeem Olajuwon was amazing throughout the series, averaging a series-best 26.9 points, along with 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.9 blocks, 1.6 steals, 50 percent from the field and 86 percent from the foul line.

While also averaging 43.1 minutes per night. According to former Rockets guard Kenny Smith, the series may have had a different outcome if Patrick Ewing had help in the series.

"Patrick Ewing has never had that. And we were happy back in '95 that he didn't have that. Because they took us to seven games and if they had that, that would've been possibly the difference."

Smith took to Inside the NBA to explain why Ewing is the greatest player in Knicks history (which shouldn't be a debate), while Ewing was on set with the Inside the NBA

"They always say...there's the whole thing about who's the greatest Knick. The greatest Knick is sitting with us.

Only because of this. This is my explanation. He's never played with a First, Second or Third-Team All-NBA player. Every great player, they had someone on their team who made First, Second or Third Team All-NBA.

Patrick Ewing played with some really good players. Shaq played with Kobe, Hakeem played with Clyde Drexler, David Robinson had Dennis Rodman at times. Had Tim Duncan."

All told, Ewing posted averages of 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.3 blocks during those Finals. From an All-NBA standpoint, Smith is right: Ewing never had an All-NBA teammate.