Why the Rockets Should Pursue a Trey Murphy III Trade This Summer

The Houston Rockets recently re-signed free agent Tari Eason to a lucrative deal, and yet he seems unhappy. Tari Eason agreed to a five-year, $81.5 million fully guaranteed contract to remain with the Rockets. Shortly after Shams announced the deal, Eason tweeted. “I guess bruh.” It seems he may be unhappy with his offer, but he ultimately re-signed with the Rockets. There could be some uncertainty about his enthusiasm, so should the Rockets perhaps make a bold trade to replace him with another wing?

A Mock Trade

Houston Rockets receive:

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) dribbles against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey Murphy

New Orleans Pelicans receive:

Tari Eason

2 first-round picks

Elite Shooting Around Kevin Durant

Trey Murphy is exactly the type of modern NBA wing every contender covets. Houston’s offense will revolve around both Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets will need more floor spacing, and Murphy has become one of the NBA’s top movement shooters. Murphy is also very solid on catch-and-shoot three-point opportunities.

Murphy would fit in seamlessly with the Rockets' offense; he doesn't need the ball in his hands to impact the team's winning. His ability to stretch the floor and play elite defense will complete the Rockets well.

A Two-Way Wing Entering His Prime

Murphy isn't simply a shooter. He is a prototypical three-and-D NBA wing. His defense has been improving every season, and he has developed into a strong, versatile defender. His point-of-attack defense will be very beneficial for any contender. That versatility makes him an ideal fit in coach Ime Udoka's defensive system.

Houston values length, switchability, and defensive effort, and Murphy checks every box while providing more offensive upside than most 3-and-D wings.

Would Trading Tari Eason Be Worth It?

Eason is one of Houston's emotional leaders and one of the league's best hustle players. His defense, rebounding, and energy have made him very valuable for the Rockets. Murphy has more upside, so it would absolutely make sense to swap him for Eason. Murphy’s offensive skill set and perimeter shooting would elevate the Rockets' chances of being a true contender.

It likely wouldn't be a one-for-one deal. The Rockets would almost certainly have to include another young player to convince the New Orleans Pelicans to move Murphy. The Pelicans are shopping Trey Murphy, and the Rockets should absolutely make a call to try to acquire him. Contenders are built around deep teams, and Murphy will be a great addition this offseason .