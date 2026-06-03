Should the Houston Rockets Make a Run at One Future Hall-of-Fame Big Man?

We're at the point in the NBA offseason where any team that isn't still in the title race is getting thrown into trade rumors left and right. For many fans, it's an annoying exercise. For others, it's extremely entertaining to see what blockbuster trades could work on paper.

But it's important to keep a level head. The Houston Rockets, who suffered a disappointing first-round exit for the second year in a row, could take their offseason in any direction. They can double down on a win-now mentality after landing Kevin Durant last summer and aggressively fix their weaknesses, or they can continue to invest in the young core.

Houston can make key changes to the rotation without sacrificing its entire future. The organization is linked to a variety of stars, but for good reason: there are obvious flaws in the roster. The Rockets would be nowhere close to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs if they ran it back. As seasons go by, they can't fail to evolve.

So, looking at the pool of high-profile players potentially available, there are a few stars that stand out. However, many are looking past one Hall-of-Fame big man on a rebuilding team. If Houston desires immediate two-way production for a reasonable price, Anthony Davis may be the name to target.

It's fair to assume that at this point, Davis is damaged goods, emphasis on the 'damaged.' Since winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 6-foot-11 star failed to appear in more than 60 games in all but one of the last six seasons. His injury issues have been prominent, and he was most recently traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards.

Washington is still rebuilding, and at this point, Davis is taking minutes away from its young frontcourt that could be headlined by AJ Dybantsa. The Wizards could certainly keep the former All-NBA big man alongside Trae Young and the rest of their core, but flipping him for more youth runs parallel to the timeline.

If the Rockets are interested, they could swoop in and land the win-now piece to put alongside Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun. Davis would immediately take pressure off Sengun defensively, and the two could coexist with elite offensive skill sets.

But what would that cost?

The Wizards would likely require at least one player within Houston's own core. Perhaps Tari Eason finds his way over to Washington in a sign-and-trade, along with another young player and a salary filler.

There is a framework in which this can be completed; it truly depends on how interested either team would be, of course. It's all speculation, but wouldn't it be exciting to watch a healthy Davis next to Durant, Sengun and VanVleet?