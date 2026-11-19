The Houston Rockets are in the mix of Western Conference contenders with an 12-4 record. Heading toward late November, it can be observed whether the team's players are underperforming or overperforming on their current contracts.

There’s an argument to be made that Alperen Sengun is outperforming his five-year, $185 million contract extension. This season, Sengun is averaging 22.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.

The two-time All-Star recently earned a top-10 spot on the latest edition of the NBA’s MVP Ladder, yet he is hovering around the top 50 in terms of annual salary when looking across the league. Stephen Curry is the highest earner for this season at approximately $62 million.

If Sengun continues to meet the expectations of an All-NBA season, the Rockets might've found their franchise cornerstone without taking the financial hit of a max contract. Although the 38-year-old Kevin Durant and rising star Amen Thompson are central to Houston’s current dynamics, Sengun is the team’s leader in points, rebounds, and assists.

Overall, the 24-year-old Sengun has been operating as a franchise star and has the potential to make a major breakthrough in the coming months.

Here are the opinions from other writers at OnSI.

Jeremy Brener

“Bogdan Bogdanovic is on a one-year minimum contract that takes up less than 1.5% of the team's salary cap, but he is definitely more than 1.5% of the team's contributions this season. Bogi has been efficient off the bench, making 47.5% of his looks from beyond the arc, and he has earned a larger role in the offense if the team can afford to give him more minutes.

The Rockets have needed a sharpshooter like this off the bench for a while, and if he can continue to play at the level he has been at, good things are going to come for Houston in the second unit.”

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart (36) walks off the court after getting into an altercation on the court during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan J. Skolnick

"The answer, until his unfortunate punch of Warriors center Charles Bassey, was Marcus Smart -- and should be again now that he's back after suspension. Smart is making $6 million this season, which is excellent value for someone who still fills so many gaps, as a playmaker, defender and sometimes shooter. He's averaging 7.9 points in 22.1 minutes, and making 41 percent of his threes.

But it's his toughness that the Rockets needed most after meekly fading out of the playoffs last May, against Smart's most recent team, the Los Angeles Lakers. And while it will be best if he channels it better than he did against the Warriors, that edge overall is something that will make the Rockets more formidable. He was a good signing, with low risk, and he's earning the money so far."