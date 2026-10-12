Who Should Start at Point Guard If Fred VanVleet Is Out?

After suffering a season-ending ACL injury over a year ago, Fred VanVleet is gearing up to make his return to regular-season play for the Houston Rockets. The 2022 All-Star selection is expected to bring a sense of veteran leadership to Houston’s young core.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka expressed that VanVleet will resume his role as Houston's starting point guard, which seems to be a reasonable decision. He made his return to the court last week, totaling 17 points and seven assists over 24 minutes in a preseason match against the Dallas Mavericks.

While there is a sense of positivity surrounding VanVleet’s rehabilitation, the 32-year-old could still miss action during the early parts of next season. This would give another member of the Rockets’ backcourt an opportunity to step in as a starter.

With the Rockets looking to make a breakthrough this season, coming off a 52-30 record and with expectations to improve, settling on a fail-safe for VanVleet at the point guard position should be a big decision for Udoka. The question is who should take on the role.

What Others From On SI Say

Amir Motameni

“You know what, If Fred gets injured, then I’m picking Amen Thompson to step up as the starting point guard. I know Marcus Smart is the more reasonable option, but I think Amen gives Houston the most upside with his size, athleticism, defense, and ability to create for others. He's already shown flashes as a playmaker, and I would love to see him get more opportunities running the offense alongside Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

I would rather have Smart come off the bench and lead the second unit and preserve his minutes throughout the season. Another option could be Reed Sheppard, but I think he’s better suited as a shooting guard. He can slot in for Thompson and actually be a starter if VanVleet is injured. Houston has enough ball-handlers and playmakers to make it work.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"The temptation might be to start Sheppard, because he filled the role last season, but it makes the most sense to keep him in a bench role where he can get comfortable. So that eliminates the option that my colleague expresses above. Keep it simple: let the veteran Smart fill in. He doesn't necessarily need to do things the way Van Vleet might, but he's started plenty of games in his career.

Sheppard and Bogdan Bogdanovic can play off each other in the reserve group. If Van Vleet misses extended time, Houston may need to go playmaker shopping. They don't want to be stuck in the situation they fell into last postseason, where they could hardly get into offensive sets against a weakened Lakers squad."