Why P.J. Tucker Will Always Remain a Legend Among Rockets Fans

A well-known former Houston Rocket announced his retirement this past week. It was forward P.J. Tucker.

Most Rockets fans would fondly remember him as the high effort and energy forward that did anything the team asked. Tucker would always play with an intensity that was contagious, and that will always result in being remembered by the fans.

Tucker, who just turned 41 on May 5, made the news official on his Instagram on May 7. A second-round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, Tucker spent 14 seasons with eight teams across the association.

He won an NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and made 19 starts for them in the 23 playoff games that season. Tucker was most recently on the New York Knicks in 2024-25 and his team option was declined for this season.

Tucker initially made his name known during his five seasons with the Phoenix Suns as a strong starter and tough defender, but was arguably more known for his time as a key contributor for the Rockets during their deep playoff runs. The former Texas product signed with the Rockets on a four-year, $32 million contract in the summer of 2017.

Tucker was an important wing player for the Rockets, bringing a high motor on defense, and was a specialist corner 3-point shooter. He was a big reason why the Rockets were successful during his time in Houston.

P.J. Tucker's Memorable Time in Houston

Congratulations on your retirement, P.J. Tucker.



Thank you for the memories in H-Town! ❤️🚀 pic.twitter.com/CDJ2xlwAGv — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 8, 2026

Tucker was one of those "junkyard dog" type players that just never quit. He used to do all the dirty work as a player and Rockets fans just loved him. There was nothing more automatic in Toyota Center than a Tucker corner three.

Tucker ended up a career 37 percent 3-point shooter and took 75 percent of his 3-point field goals from the corner. He shot 38 percent from the corner in his career and was at 40 percent during his first year in Houston. Tucker was 39 percent overall from the corner with the Rockets.

While undersized for his position at 6-foot-5, it never felt that way when he was guarding on defense. Tucker was willing to put his body on the line every night and that's what made him a fan favorite in H-Town. That was demonstrated the most when Tucker took on the assignment to be the "center" for the Rockets small ball lineup in 2020.

Tucker dealt with players incredibly bigger than him, but still did a solid job. He was taking a beat-up in the paint on a nightly basis but held his own. Tucker faced guys like Steven Adams and prime Anthony Davis during the 2020 NBA Bubble playoffs. He averaged a career-high 6.6 rebounds during that season.

Tucker overall in Houston averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40 percent from the field. He played in all 82 games his first two seasons and started all 82 in 2018-19. Tucker's sneaker collection was special and it got recognition during his time with the Rockets.

He was known as the undisputed "sneaker king" of the NBA thanks to his collection of over 5000 shoes. Tucker wore 106 different pairs during the 2017-18 season as the NBA loosened its color restrictions. He also brought over 100 pairs with him to the bubble in 2020.

Tucker opened a sneaker store in Houston in November 2022 called The Better Generation. He was never an All-Star, but had a massive impact wherever he played, especially in Houston. Tucker averaged a career 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks on 43 percent overall in 886 NBA games.