Should The Houston Rockets Consolidate Roster, Lean Towards Youth?
The Houston Rockets have a strong young core, while also having a couple of veteran win-now players in Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet. Before too long, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone is going to have to pick a direction, which comes with hard decisions.
Now, the Rockets signed the two players aforementioned in an attempt to create a playoff team. It worked, to an extent. No, the Rockets didn't make the playoffs. They did, however, improve by 19 wins and posted a 41-41 record.
Having brought in the two win-now players, the team is in a bit of a rut with the salary cap, and they'll struggle to find avenues to build any more of a contender they already have. Trying to develop their young talents, which they have plenty of, doesn't quite work as that takes a backseat to the win-now players.
Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson is an incredible young core. Add Cam Whitmore into the mix and there's a very, very strong young core to work with. Oh, and the team owns the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Evidently, it seems as if the Rockets might be best suited prioritizing their young talents to eventually build a championship-level team rather than a perennial playoff team. Signing Brooks and VanVleet was short-sighted, and the team continues to have glaring holes and the only way to fix them is to depart from their young assets, which gives them the flexibility they have.
The team is already going to lose veteran guard Aaron Holiday to free agency, which will see a defending 3-point shooter leave. With a team lacking in the shooting department, watching a floor-stretcher leave will hurt.
Evidently, the Rockets' current situation will be a tough navigation, and ensuring the young core develops to its maximum potential will eventually be the path to having the most competitive roster.
