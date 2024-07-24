Houston Rockets 'Tried To' Trade Jalen Green For Mikal Bridges
The Brooklyn Nets finally hit the reset button -- which began by the team trading Mikal Bridges across the bridge to the New York Knicks. Evidently, they could have a young guard with All-Star potential had they begun their rebuild sooner.
According to Sam Amico, the Houston Rockets were willing to part with Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to acquire Bridges and help build a win-now team.
"The Rockets tried to trade Green to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, who was traded to the New York Knicks," Amico reported.
The Nets received five first-round picks from the Knicks, so no harm no foul for them as their rebuild is well underway. For the Rockets, the willingness to part from the young star guard will position them to land a star forward when the right trade target becomes available.
Green averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while playing in each of the team's 82 contests over the course of the season. He had a strong third season and he certainly still has All-Star potential in the right situation.
"Houston was also open to moving Green for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler, and Paul George when he was on the Los Angeles Clippers," Amico continued.
Both Green and Alperen Sengun are due for rookie contract extensions next offseason, though they're eligible to sign them now. It might be best for the franchise to pick one of the two to use as a cornerstone player, with the other being a trade chip to land a star talent.
In between two phases, Houston has a dual-timeline roster with some win-now talents blended with young depth with high potential. Soon, the franchise will pick a direction and that might be at the expense of Green.
