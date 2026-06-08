Spurs-Knicks: Three Bold Predictions for Game 3 As NBA Finals Makes Highly Anticipated Return to MSG

It’s finally here. On Monday night, the NBA Finals will be back at Madison Square Garden for the first time in 27 years. And the Knicks head home with a shocking 2–0 lead on the Spurs at that.

Throughout the postseason, the Knicks have continued to find a way. There was the 22-point comeback on the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals that led to another New York sweep. The last time the Knicks were on the floor, they came away with a thrilling 105–104 win on San Antonio after a late collapse that New York somehow survived.

A devastating miscue between Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle led to a brutal turnover as the ball found its way into the hands of New York’s hero Jalen Brunson. Brunson was fouled and went to the line where he split his free throws, which gave the Spurs one last shot to even the series.

The Knicks forced Wembanyama into a long midrange jumper at the buzzer, which hit the back rim and gave New York a shocking 2–0 lead in the Finals before the series got to MSG.

Mannix: The Knicks Keep Finding a Way, and a Championship Is Within Reach

Now, Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns & Co. have the chance to keep the momentum going with one of the best home crowds in sports behind them. For Wembanyama and the Spurs, Game 3 is an absolute must-win contest should there be any shot at making this year’s Finals a series.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Game 3 Monday night in New York, here are three predictions for the critical contest, which includes a pick for the game:

The Madison Square Garden environment is unlike anything we’ve seen in some time

Knicks fans took over San Antonio, now it’s time for the series to head to New York | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

We’ve heard all the hype and the ungodly ticket prices to get into Madison Square Garden for Monday night’s Game 3. Now, it’s time to see what the first Finals game at home for the Knicks in 27 years looks like.

Due to President Trump’s planned attendance, the Knicks announced “TSA-style screening procedures” which includes a strict no-bag policy and a recommended arrival at least two hours before tip-off. The presidential visit has led to no watch parties outside Madison Square Garden itself, which is the closest most fans could get to attending the game due to those sky-high ticket prices.

Even with the added measures and limit of fans outside the arena during the game, the return of the NBA Finals to “The Mecca” should be unlike anything we’ve seen in some time. Knicks fandom rivals something akin to rooting for your home nation in the World Cup. Hopefully the added security and additional measures is only a footnote once the ball tips. Then, the crowd pops, chants and Knicks craze will reach its highest level yet. The scenes inside MSG could rival the biggest moments and best atmospheres we’ve seen across sports.

Jalen Brunson bounces back from inefficient shooting night

Jalen Brunson had 20 points in the Game 2 win against the Spurs | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

If you ask Brunson, he probably wouldn’t care that he went 7-for-25 from the field and 2-for-8 on three-pointers in New York’s thrilling win in Game 2. That’s mostly because he was fouled after Wembanyama’s costly late turnover and went to the line where he sunk one of his two free throws. Brunson’s one make turned into the game-winner once Wembanyama wasn’t able to get his midrange jumper to drop at the buzzer. The Knicks ran off with another road win that grew their playoff winning streak to 13 games—and more importantly, this one gave them a 2–0 lead in the Finals.

Brunson still had 20 points, six assists and five steals Friday night, which is impressive on an “off” night. His 28% field-goal percentage in Game 2 was his worst mark over the playoffs by 10 percentage points. Even with the added defensive pressure by the Spurs, that won’t happen twice in a row.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs find a way to make this a series

Victor Wembanyama had a brutal turnover at the end of Game 2 | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Knicks have all the momentum and the Finals headed to Madison Square Garden only gives New York another advantage. However, I still find it hard to believe that Wembanyama and the Spurs will turtle especially after how Game 2 ended. Wemby said himself that the Spurs lack experience and the Knicks have benefited because of how fortunate they feel to be in the Finals.

As such a young team, San Antonio’s early faults are understandable even if they came into the series as the perceived stronger side. Although the Finals haven’t went the Spurs’ way thus far, they have to remember who they are: A 62-win team who just took down the defending champion Thunder in the Western Conference finals. The Knicks are rolling like nobody else and hit the Spurs in the mouth as the duo of Towns and Mitchell Robinson have done a great job defending Wembanyama. It will take a lot to get by the Knicks at an absolutely raucous Madison Square Garden, but the Spurs already have the track record of playing the spoiler this postseason after the big Game 7 win on the road in Oklahoma City.

MSG is a completely different story, but Wemby is the type of player who can take the crowd out of it with his ability to take over games.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

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