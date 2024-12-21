Victor Wembanyama's Confidence Not Something Spurs 'Taking for Granted'
SAN ANTONIO — With 10:02 remaining on the second quarter clock, a San Antonio Spurs fan was brought to the center of Frost Bank Center with a chance to win $10,000.
The requirements were simple: Make a lay-up, 3-pointer and half court shot within 45 seconds to take home the prize. Many had tried — some even stumped by the first task — and nearly as many had failed, but Thursday night, the fan prevailed.
When the shot from 47 feet hit, the Spurs' bench erupted with excitement save for Chris Paul, whose next-play mindset had him silent in Mitch Johnson's huddle during a timeout.
"I couldn't even react," the veteran explained. "We were playing like trash."
At the time, San Antonio had given up an 11-0 run to the Atlanta Hawks and found itself down four points early in the second quarter after entering with a seven-point lead.
Yet the night's hullabaloo had barely begun.
For the Spurs, sporting a full roster was a first. To begin the year, Devin Vassell was sidelined as he continued to rehab his foot injury, but before he was able to return, Jeremy Sochan fractured his thumb — an injury that forced him to ride the bench for a month after a hot start.
Sprinkle in a few more minor ailments to Tre Jones, Stephon Castle, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson and even Gregg Popovich, who still isn't coaching, and San Antonio began to dream of the day it could have everyone back.
Minus its septuagenarian skipper, that came true the night Trae Young and the Hawks landed in town.
"It's the best feeling," Victor Wembanyama said. "Before the game, it felt like a big relief. We know everybody is going to get their chance. There's no selfish player here."
As the first half wound down — the Spurs still down six points — and the second half began, that much was true. Johnson was efficient off the bench and both Vassell and Sochan kept the squad competitive as regulation waned.
Leading the charge was Wembanyama, who had 24 first-half points and finished one block short of another 5x5 performance. And he was perhaps the biggest reason for San Antonio's eventual victory.
"I thought he imposed his will in a positive way," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "You can see it physically because of his sheer size ... he's going to get the ball to the spots he wants to get to, nothing is going to stop him."
Whether it was a pull-up 3-pointer in overtime, a self lob off the glass with around two seconds remaining on the shot clock or a dunk that he began outside of the paint, the Spurs' Frenchman made his presence felt.
"He was tremendous when he needed to be," Mitch Johnson said.
Prior to the season, the "house favorite" at the casino favored the starting lineup that San Antonio sported and closed with in overtime. With the confidence Wembanyama showed on Thursday, a good bet might have also claimed the $10,000 shot to his name, too.
"It's just little stuff," Vassell said. "Like are we playing in our backyard or are we playing in the NBA? It's crazy. He makes it happen."
A popular term used by the 7-foot-4 20-year-old last season was "freelancing."
Its definition? Monetary. But Wembanyama insisted, and used it to explain some of the antics he pulled out of his size 20.5 shoe.
When asked about his off-the-glass alley-oop to himself, he didn't have much more to add. He didn't know how much time was left and he certainly wasn't going to break down a play that frankly materialized on the spot.
It just happened. Even at the expense of his own teammate.
"I saw (Julian Champagnie) going for the rebound," Wembanyama said, laughing. "It happens."
Wembanyama was freelancing, but that didn't make what he did any less impressive for his teammates. Or any less impactful.
"When I saw him put it off the backboard, I was like 'Damn, what is Vic doing?'" Paul said. "Then you see that. Just about every night he does something ... it's like 'Damn. That's why they talk about him all the time."
For Paul, it spurred an extra moment of reflection.
"I have to be careful to not take him for granted," he added. "He just covers up so many mistakes ... It changes everything. He different."
Rest assured, the Spurs have done their due diligence. Prior to the game against Atlanta, they presented him with his first two NBA Defensive Player of the Month trophies in front of the fans at Frost Bank Center. Last season, breakfast tacos were the gourmet cuisine at his Rookie of the Year ceremony.
When his rookie deal is up, San Antonio is likely to meet him wherever necessary to ink a contract extension, and for more than just his on-court performance.
"He's exhibited traits of a leader before he got here," Mitch Johnson said before crediting San Antonio's front office for securing the "right kind" of people.
"He's somebody that you want people to emulate."
It isn't often a standout rookie is as well-spoken as his play. The Spurs have both in Wembanyama, who has become a major advocate for building intentionally. He doubled down on that Thursday.
"We have to be patient," he said. "Can't skip steps. I like how it's going now. I like how everyone is going into games expecting to win. We're being held to some standards, and I think it's moving in the right direction, but it doesn't mean it's going to be easy."
Since arriving to the NBA, such hasn't been the case. The Spurs have their sights ahead of them with a foundational star in Wembanyama and currently sit in striking distance of the NBA's new Play-In Tournament after just one season of adjustment.
Are they a lock? By no means. But they understand that, too.
"We have such a young, vibrant team," Paul said before a few quips. "Maybe not me ... probably not Harrison, (either). But we have a really good team. I hope we understand that we can be really good."
"We just want to keep stacking wins and not be satisfied."
A lesson easier said than done. But perhaps it looks like focusing on the next play instead of a lucky fan hitting a half court shot after an 11-0 run. Maybe it looks like emulating the older guys in practice and on the court during crunch time situations — doing so paid off against the Hawks, after all.
More than that, though, maybe it looks like appreciating stars like Victor Wembanyama for who they are and what they can do.
For what it's worth, the Spurs seem the best at that one.
"I'm experiencing levels of freedom that I've never really had the chance before to have," Wembanyama said. "It's the clearest path to how to get better. How to reach the top level."
"They're not putting me in a box," he concluded. "I'm not going to, either."