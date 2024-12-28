Inside The Spurs

LOOK: Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Surprises New York Locals with Chess Match

The San Antonio Spurs took a road trip to New York for a pair of games against the Knicks and Nets, but Victor Wembanyama got in an extra one.

Matt Guzman

SAN ANTONIO — It seems two games weren’t enough for Victor Wembanyama.

The morning after the San Antonio Spurs moved back over .500 with a win over the Brooklyn Nets, the 7-foot-4 power forward decided to make the most of his time in the big apple.

“What are the best spots to play chess in NYC??” he asked on X, formerly Twitter.

Turns out, there were a few.

Wembanyama made his way to the Southwest corner of Washington Square Park, about four miles from Barclays Center, and asked fans to meet him there.

And then he played as many as he could.

Wembanyama has long-been an avid chess enthusiast — on par with his other off-court interests — so his mid-morning excursion isn’t much of a surprise.

As far as his chess record in New York? Remains to be seen.

But if he took any advice from Chris Paul, he likely didn’t show up with intent to lose.

"I don't care if it's practice,” Paul said over the offseason. “I don't care if it's a shooting contest. I don't think you should play anything if you're just doing it for s**** and giggles."

Wembanyama might practice his chess further over the next few weeks, but as far as the Spurs go, they’re set to remain in colder climate for another bout with the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday evening.

Tipoff from Target Center is set for 7 p.m. CST.

Matt Guzman
