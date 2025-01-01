Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Bounce Back with Blowout Win Over LA Clippers
SAN ANTONIO — It wasn't long before "MVP" chants rang out at Frost Bank Center on New Year's Eve.
Victor Wembanyama, at the free throw line following a shooting foul by Nicolas Batum, had 17 points to his name with just over 30 seconds to play in the first quarter. He was 6-for-7 from the field with three rebounds and a block — not an impressive stat line for the way he'd been playing.
The catch? He'd matched the LA Clippers' total by himself.
At the end of the first quarter, the San Antonio Spurs jumped out to a 14-point lead behind their 20-year-old star and help from Jeremy Sochan on the boards on both ends before he left the game for the night with lower back pain.
Wembanyama finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks on 10-for-18 shooting from the field while Keldon Johnson tallied 17 points of his own off the bench, and despite the Clippers' best efforts, that was more than enough to secure a 122-86 win to ring in the new year.
James Harden led the way for LA, notching 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field and 2-for-6 from 3. Behind him was Norman Powell with 15 points, but by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, it was the Clippers' bench who got time in the spotlight.
At halftime, San Antonio had amassed a 20-point lead. Chris Paul reached 8,000 career made field goals and Zach Collins found a multitude of ways to make a positive impact on the game, logging the most minutes he'd had since early December.
Meanwhile, Wembanyama kept rolling.
In the third quarter, Stephon Castle started to heat up with a pair of steals and driving baskets. By the end of the night, he got up to 15 points and Harrison Barnes added to it with three made 3s as the Spurs headed to the final quarter with a 28-point lead and a 6-1 record when leading a game by at least 20 points.
The latter stat held up as San Antonio kept the Clippers at far reach on the second game of their back-to-back, looking like the completely dominant team in what's been a rarity for the Mitch Johnson-led squad.
With the win, the Spurs improve to 17-16 on the season — back above .500 — and close out 2024 on a positive note while the Clippers fall to 19-14 and risk falling into Play-In Tournament territory with a win by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Next up for the Spurs is a trip to Denver to face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets for the beginning of a two-game series that sees the pair of teams play one contest at Ball Arena and one at Frost Bank Center in two days.
Tipoff from Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. CST Friday night.