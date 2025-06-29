12x NBA All-Star Eyeing Former Teams For Potential Return
Chris Paul is nearing the end of his legendary career. At 40 years old, he still has a little bit left in the tank after starting in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs, just the second time in his 20-year career that he's played in every game.
Paul is still a capable floor general, even if his scoring isn't as prevalent anymore. But as he winds down his career, he's starting to miss being a dad and could look to return closer to Los Angeles, where his family lives.
NBA insider Marc Stein has revealed that the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are weighing whether or not to bring back their former point guard.
“The Los Angeles Clippers, in addition to Phoenix, are another of Paul's former teams that is said to be weighing a second engagement with the 12-time NBA All-Star, who turned 40 in May. Paul's family stayed in Los Angeles this season while Dad played in South Texas.”
Paul is the Clippers' all-time leader in assists, leading the way for the "Lob City" days, and then he revived his career with the Phoenix Suns, where he led them on a run to the NBA Finals, the closest he's been to a championship.
Chris Paul said on a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show that he misses being a dad and would like to be more involved with his kids as they get into their playing careers. Joining a team closer to Los Angeles would allow him to do so.
These rumors all come after speculation that the Dallas Mavericks could look to add the 12-time All-Star. He'd fit their team as they look for someone to fill in for Kyrie Irving as he recovers from ACL surgery, but he hasn't shown much interest in staying in Texas so far.
