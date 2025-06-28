Latest Report On Chris Paul's Desire In Upcoming Free Agency Decision
The San Antonio Spurs entered the 2024-25 season as a young and inexperienced team, needing some veteran presence to teach the future stars and help develop the likes of Victor Wembanyama. After a forgettable stint with the Golden State Warriors, NBA legend Chris Paul made the move to San Antonio to play alongside the league's brightest star.
He went on to play 82 games this past regular season, only the second time he's done that in his 20-year NBA career. Now, Paul's contract has since expired, and the team added Rutgers star Dylan Harper with the second overall pick. With Paul's services appearing no longer needed in San Antonio, the 12-time All-Star has expressed his desires for what is likely his last move.
According to NBA writer Marc Stein, Paul is determined to play closer to Los Angeles, where his family is located.
"Chris Paul would be another Mavericks target at $5.7 million, but there is a growing belief that Paul — after starting all 82 games last season in San Antonio as a 39-year-old newcomer to the Spurs — is determined to play closer to his home base in Los Angeles if he indeed comes back for a 21st season,” Stein wrote.
If Paul were to play in Los Angeles next season, both the Lakers and Clippers present unique situations. Playing for the Lakers would give him a chance to play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, while also providing mentorship to Bronny James. In terms of the Clippers, it would be a return to the franchise he became a household name with.
