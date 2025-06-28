New Spurs Rookie Makes Heartfelt Statement After NBA Draft
While many NBA rookies dream beyond the draft, prospects from around the world had lifelong dreams fulfilled when they heard their names called across the two days of the 2025 NBA Draft. Players ranging from top recruits to unranked gems, everyone will be fighting to prove themselves at the next level as they begin their NBA journeys.
For Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant, he'll get the opportunity to do so with the San Antonio Spurs, one of the brightest young teams in the association. Participating in countless media sessions, Bryant took some time to share a heartfelt response about fulfilling the dreams of his younger self.
"I’m really a San Antonio Spur… I get to play basketball for a living… 8-year-old Carter would have been geeked right now," Bryant said during a press conference. Getting a laugh from the crowd after saying his younger self would've been 'geeked', Bryant surely seems appreciative of the opportunity.
Bryant, a five-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite ranking, committed to the Wildcats over the likes of Gonzaga and Louisville. Mainly coming off the bench this past season for Arizona, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and shot 37.1% from three. However, Bryant showcased enough to become a lottery selection, and hopefully a crucial part of this Spurs team going forward.
With San Antonio strong in the backcourt and looking for more talent on the wings, Bryant finds himself in an ideal situation to earn minutes and learn alongside veterans like Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson. Spurs fans will get their first glimpse of Bryant during the NBA2K26 Summer League, before he suits up for his rookie season.
