Dylan Harper's Bold Proclamation To Spurs Fans
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most decorated franchises in the history of the NBA. While they might not have double-digit titles like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, they've won five NBA Championships in 58 seasons as a team. A franchise that has legends like Tim Duncan, David Robinson, George Gervin, and Tony Parker, they hope they'll be adding more to that list soon.
2023 first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama already looks well on his way to having his number retired someday by the organization, and 2025 second-overall pick Dylan Harper aspires to be the type of player to do the same. With the Spurs not having a postseason appearance since 2019, Harper made a bold proclamation to San Antonio fans on when that drought will end.
"That's gonna change really quick. That's gonna change quick. We're gonna make the playoffs," Harper said when asked what his message was to Spurs fans in terms of the postseason drought.
The Western Conference hasn't looked this competitive in a while, with more teams looking like playoff teams than spots available. San Antonio finished with a 34-48 record this past season, but likely could've made the play-in tournament had Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox been healthy in the second half of the season.
Harper might not have helped Rutgers make the NCAA Tournament this past season, but he'll look to follow in his father, Ron Harper Sr.'s, footsteps and bring playoff success to the Spurs.
