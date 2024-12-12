Gregg Popovich's Future: Who Will Succeed the Spurs' Legendary Coach?
Whenever the day comes Gregg Popovich decides to leave the game of basketball will be a momentous day. Whether for health reasons or by his own choice, he’ll leave the game as one of the sport's greatest coaches of all-time.
Popovich has more-than-earned the right to retire on his own terms and will certainly end up in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. But everyone with a rooting interest in the Spurs must know the end is much closer than the beginning.
The 28-year San Antonio coach suffered a mild stroke earlier this year and has yet to return to the NBA sideline. All reports state he is expected to make a full recovery, but no timeline has been provided for when he’ll return.
So, if the 75-year old (turns 76 in January) coach who is the winningest coach in NBA history chooses to step down, an obvious questions presents itself: Who will replace him?
Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has filled in for Popovich as he recovers and will be included in most speculative columns about the San Antonio Spurs’ next coach.
However, considering the type of coach Popovich is and what’s he accomplished, him leaving the Spurs will be similar to Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots.
Belichick won seven Super Bowls with the Patriots before things went sour after Tom Brady left the team and Belichick and New England parted way. Soon after that announcement, the Patriots announced the hiring of Jerod Mayo (the team’s defensive coordinator) which indicated a succession plan had been in place before the coaching change was made.
Would it be surprising to anyone reading this if Popovich hasn’t already identified his successor and put a plan in place with the Spurs’ front office?
No, it wouldn’t surprise anyone. As for who that successor would be is a topic for an entirely separate question for an entirely separate day.