This Gregg Popovich Mural has to be the BEST Mural ever painted in the city of San Antonio!

Thank you 🙏 Mikey and JC for this amazing tribute to the GOAT 🐐!

.

.

.#Spurs #mural #jcart #mikeysanchez #GreggPopovich #goat #coach #porvida

📸: alamocityphotography IG pic.twitter.com/7XMyyaOwBR