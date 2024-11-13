Ask the Writer: 5 Questions Ahead of Spurs vs. Wizards
The San Antonio Spurs will continue their home stand on Wednesday night as they take on the sputtering Washington Wizards.
The Wizards come into the game with a 2-7 record as they're currently mired in a five game losing streak.
To learn more about the Spurs' next opponent, we spoke with Washington Wizards on SI writer Jeremy Brener.
1.) What’s the Wizards’ best strategy for stopping Wembanyama?
Hope and pray? Honestly, not allowing Wembanyama to be 1-on-1 in the post is probably the best start. The Wizards didn’t do that with Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, and he punished them for 27 points and 17 rebounds in their last game.
Packing the paint will also give the team a chance to limit Wembanyama’s ability to have an impact. Alex Sarr will likely draw that assignment, along with Jonas Valanciunas.
2.) What should the Spurs anticipate from rookie Alex Sarr?
Sarr is one of the league’s best blockers, and it’s because he chases them. Sarr is looking to have a tangible impact when defending in the post, and that’s where he has been at his best so far in his career.
3.) What’s one area where the Wizards should expect to have an advantage over the Spurs?
I would say playmaking in the backcourt. Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly have been the leading scorers for the Wizards, and the Spurs have yet to prove that they have someone who can match their impact.
Chris Paul and Stephon Castle are simply not the same type of players at this point in their careers.
4.) If the Wizards lose, what would be the primary reason?
Too many turnovers! The Wizards have 54 turnovers so far on this road trip, and they have gone 0-3 in those games. They don’t have a true point guard that can take care of the basketball healthy at the moment. It would have been Malcolm Brogdon’s role, but he has been out with a thumb injury.
5.) What’s your prediction for the game?
Spurs win by 10-15 points.