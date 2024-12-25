Ask the Writer: 6 Questions Ahead of Spurs vs. Knicks
The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New York Knicks on Christmas Day, standing at 15-14 on the season.
To learn more about the Knicks, we spoke with New York Knicks on SI writer Jeremy Brener.
What makes this Knicks team dangerous?
The offense has been one of the best in the NBA. Karl-Anthony Towns has unlocked the team’s offense and their five-out system has been a difficult code to crack for other teams.
Where do the Knicks struggle the most?
The Knicks can get off to some slow starts, and with the game at noon, that could happen again as they play the Spurs. If the Knicks can keep pace with the Spurs to begin the game, they should be in good shape.
What’s one thing people should know about the Knicks that cannot be found in a box score?
The Knicks are growing with their chemistry. They had the “Nova Knicks” shtick going, but the Donte DiVincenzo trade put that storyline on the backburner. This is a team that enjoys playing with each other and it shows in their play.
Who is the Knicks’ X-Factor?
Mikal Bridges. The Knicks’ success over the past few weeks has been linked with his improvements. He has gotten better and the Knicks have as well. If he’s playing well, chances are the Knicks are too.
If the Knicks beat the Spurs, what would be the reason why?
The Knicks get hot early and the Spurs just can’t keep up. The Spurs can pack points in as well, but the Knicks should be favored if the game turns into a shootout.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Knicks 120, Spurs 110