Knicks G Leaguer Made 'Strong Impression' at Winter Showcase
Former New York Knicks preseason star T.J. Warren brought his A-game to the NBA G League Winter Showcase and he could get rewarded for it.
Warren, 31, is perhaps the star regular attraction of the Knicks' G League club in Westchester and he just brought the franchise another championship: averaging 22.7 points and shooting over 54 percent from the floor, Warren was one of the headliners of the Knicks' victory in the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, where they became the first team to consecutive such titles.
That has reportedly caught the attention of NBA executives keeping an eye on the tournament: Evan Sidery of Forbes hinted that Warren's efforts may get him back in the Association, saying he made a "strong impression" over the last three days in Orlando. Of note, Warren led Westchester scorers with 24 points as they defeated Miami's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 125-119 in Sunday's final.
An ACC Player of the Year at North Carolina State, Warren has had injuries eat away at his career, as he has played at least 60 games only three times since entering the league as the 14th overall pick of the 2014 draft.
On the professional level, Warren is perhaps best-known for his bubbled breakout during the continuation of the 2019-20 season at another Orlando staple. Repping the Indiana Pacers, Warren averaged 31 points per game, including a tally of 53, the first tally of half-a-hundred since the league returned from its COVID-19 hiatus.
More recently, Warren spent last season with Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves, playing 11 games on a series of 10-day contracts. He made his way to Westchester after spending the preseason with the Manhattan club, averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in three exhibition showings.
While it doesn't feel like a return to Manhattan awaits--the Knicks' roster is crowded as it, especially with Warren's Westchester teammate Landry Shamet on his way back--contenders in need of depth scoring could certainly benefit from Warren's breakout in White Plains. Until then, the G League Knicks open their regular season on Friday night when they face the Motor City Cruise (7 p.m. ET, NBAGLeague.com).
