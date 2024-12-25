What Does Victor Wembanyama's Unique Record Mean in Context?
SAN ANTONIO — Regardless of what the common man may think, Victor Wembanyama will continue to shoot 3-pointers as he pleases.
It's a debate that's seemed to follow the San Antonio Spurs star, and while it has merit given his bobbing numbers from beyond the arc, it's also one that has but one conclusion.
Wembanyama is confident in his range shooting, and he has the support of his teammates and coaches to keep letting them fly.
"It's just to keep playing my game," the 20-year-old explained. "If I'm open, I'm just going to keep shooting (3s), and I'm going to make them."
Saturday evening when the Portland Trail Blazers came to town, Wembanyama joined a unique list by reaching 200 career 3-pointers made faster than Stephen Curry, James Harden and Ray Allen.
At first glance, it doesn't seem that the 7-foot-4 star would be in such company, but distance shooting has become a staple of Wembanyama's skill set as he continues to progress. Over the most recent 3-game span, he's averaged six made 3s and and 7.3 blocks on top of scoring more than 25 points in each contest.
As the saying goes: it it ain't broke, don't fix it.
"They do a really good job of giving him space to pop," Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick said of Wembanyama's shooting ability. "It’s a tough matchup for anyone. I like the willingness to shoot at volume, that’s a strength of his."
All things considered, perhaps Wembanyama should opt for a more rim-centric play style. He has the height to dominate the boards and score from close, but if he also possesses the ability to shoot consistently from deep, there isn't any argument to drop the approach.
"Vic's confidence never wavers," Chris Paul said. "It's so dope to see ... he knows the next one is going in. That's big, to continue to shoot it. The plays he made were all winning plays."
As for the early-season woes? To Wembanyama, they're just part of the process.
“Every player knows there are some days you can’t make shots, whether it’s practice or a game,” he said. “Some days it just doesn’t feel right. Those days happen less and less over the years.”
Over the last three games, that's been apparent, but also not uncommon. Wembanyama has had strong shooting performances, albeit far less consistent, throughout the season and dating back to last year, which outlines the obvious room for improvement.
As the NBA scoring landscape is changing — a topic seldom ignored when 3-point shooting enters the conversation — so will the records. Does beating Curry, Harden and Allen to 200 mean Wembanyama is primed to be the next prolific 3-point shooter? No.
It does mean he's on track to make it an even bigger part of his game moving forward, however, which to some, might seem ludicrous.
But Wembanyama, nor the Spurs, care about what "some" think.
“Tapping into that I think is a really good thing for the Spurs,” Redick said.