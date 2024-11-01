Austin Spurs' Scott King Says He's Settling In to His New Role
When Scott King was announced as the Austin Spurs head coach in August, it became the newest development in an NBA coaching career that's seen King rise through the ranks of team offices around the country.
After starting out as a video intern for the Indiana Mad Ants and Detroit Pistons for one season, the New York Knicks hired King as their head video coordinator before promoting him to the assistant director of player development - the position he held prior to this job.
In his first press conference yesterday, Austin Spurs head coach Scott King offered his thoughts on how he's settling into his new role in the organization.
"It's been great," said King. "I mean, it's a world class organization. Everyone from R.C. (Buford) on down, very welcoming. You know, they preach family, high character, and you can always feel it through the building, and it always bleeds through to the court as well, so I'm happy to be here and excited to get going."
King answered one of the more intriguing questions that many in-tune Spurs fans wanted to know while he was at it - how did the Spurs find him?
"That's a good question," said King. "I don't know. I kind of got my hat thrown in the mix for some interviews, and one thing led to another. It ended up working out."
Schematically, the G League affiliate of any team typically runs the same sort of offensive or defensive scheme as its partner NBA team. In this case, of course, that scheme belongs to Gregg Popovich. King spoke about his schematic plans going forward for the Austin group and how he hopes to prepare players to make that transition to the main roster.
"We want it to feel as much like there's no transition from San Antonio to Austin as best as we can," said King. "This is a beautiful facility. We have a great facility in Austin, but it looks different, but the support, the time and investment of the coaches to the players, the standard that Pop sets, that doesn't change."
King and the Austin Spurs begin play November 8, against the Osceola Magic in Kissimmee, Florida. Tip off is slated for 6 p.m.