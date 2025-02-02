Bam Adebayo's Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater in Spurs-Heat Goes Viral
With Keldon Johnson in front of him and his teammates on his back, Bam Adebayo hunched over with the ball in hand.
It wasn't long before he pinpointed a spot within the three-point arc — nearing the left elbow — and pulled up for a game-winning shot. It went, and the Miami Heat secured its third win in four games on the road, 105-103 while Adebayo capped off a strong 30-point performance.
For the San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson led the way off the bench with 19 points. Devin Vassell followed suit with 18 as the San Antonio Spurs fell just short on the second night of their back-to-back, pushing them further below .500 as the All-Star Break nears.
Following the game, Adebayo's shot went viral on social media, and fans couldn't help but weigh in.
"Send him to the All-Star game," one fan commented.
"They don't need Jimmy," another added.
A strong, and admittedly overdrawn sentiment, though there aren't any complaints in Miami when it comes to Adebayo's success, especially in must-win games on the road.
As trade rumors continue to swirl, the Spurs — and Heat, incidentally — could certainly look different by the time the NBA's Feb. 6 Trade Deadline nears. For Spurs fans, Saturday night's loss was one they likely wish would disappear. For Heat faithful?
Any bit of optimism helps.
