Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Pairs Jaylen Brown With Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs are looking to become a legitimate playoff contender with Victor Wembanyama having finished his second year in the NBA. While he took a major step this past season, becoming an All-Star, the Spurs made a blockbuster deal to acquire De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline.
The Fox trade now gives the Spurs two legitimate stars to improve next season, but San Antonio may not be satisfied. After landing the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in this year's NBA draft, the organization has been involved in plenty of trade rumors surrounding superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.
In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Spurs were given a mock trade to get a third star: Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. With the Celtics having suffered a second-round exit in this year's playoffs, they could look to re-tool the roster, as their current starting lineup is projected to make over $198 million next season.
San Antonio Spurs receive: Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics receive: No. 2 pick, No. 14 pick, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2030 first-round pick (via SAS, DAL or MIN)
Dylan Harper is the consensus No. 2 pick behind Cooper Flagg, and Wasserman predicts Arizona's Carter Bryant to go at No. 14. Boston would be getting a mix of established players and assets for the future in a potential deal involving Brown.
The Spurs would immediately be a contender in the Western Conference after a move like this. Wembanyama, Fox, and Brown would be one of the best trios in the league on both sides of the floor.
Related Articles
Key Celtics Player Makes Bold Spurs Comparison After Playoff Elimination
13-Year NBA Veteran Reveals He Was Almost Traded to Spurs
'Good Problems': Perspective Paramount As Dylan Harper Prepares for NBA Draft