Boston Celtics Legend Reacts to De'Aaron Fox Trade News
As the rumor mill keeps turning, the San Antonio Spurs remain at the forefront of any and all De'Aaron Fox conversations.
For now, "all is quiet." No imminent deal is in the works, though it seems that Fox suiting up for the Silver & Black, for some, is a foregone conclusion. Former Celtics legend Kevin Garnett isn't among that group, but he's certainly a proponent of the idea.
"That propels you in the future," he said on a recent episode of "KG Certified" with Paul Pierce. "You have to have a versatile big and a great point guard."
"That's the guard-big combo that's coming along now," Pierce added. "That's what they're putting together."
Of course, in order for Fox to be moved, Sacramento would need to be enticed by an offer including both young assets and draft capital. Garnett was less willing to throw in a player like Devin Vassell in a potential deal, but that possibility is certainly out there. The ball is also out of his court.
Regardless, both Pierce and Garnett seemed intrigued — and for good reason.
"They've got some good young pieces and some draft picks," Pierce said. "That wouldn't be a bad move."
It remains to be seen where De'Aaron Fox will ultimately end up by the NBA's Trade Deadline, but if one is a fan of the San Antonio Spurs, they have to be feeling pretty good.
