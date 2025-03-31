Brandin Podziemski Joins Steph Curry on Historic Warriors List vs Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Steph Curry wasn't the only sharpshooter in the building Sunday night.
Facing the San Antonio Spurs with their seeding on the line, the Golden State Warriors knew earning a road win over a team missing its stars was an opportunity too good to let go.
They made that exceptionally clear.
Behind Brandin Podziemski's 27 points and seven 3-pointers, the Warriors recorded a season high points scored — 148 — to pass their previous mark of 140 set on opening night. Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler III both finished with 13, Buddy Hield notched 19, and Moses Moody added 20.
"(They) knew we had zero margin for error," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "They are as advanced as anybody in this league (at) punishing you when you react to something too early."
In addition to the blowout, Podziemski joined Curry on a historic Warriors list. The 22-year-old became the second-youngest Warrior to record seven 3s in a game behind Curry, who did so on Feb. 10, 2010 against the LA Clippers as a 21-year-old rookie.
If nothing else, Podziemski's performance proved the positive state of the Warriors, who now sit tied for the Western Conference's No. 6 seed with the Clippers.
It also gives Johnson's Spurs something else to look for in the film room as the end of the regular season draws nearer.
