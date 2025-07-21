Breaking: 12x All-Star Chris Paul Chooses Next NBA Team
The term 'pure point guard' references a lead guard whose main priority is setting up other players. The art of that role is slowly fading in the NBA, with Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Atlanta's Trae Young being the two most prominent examples in today's game. However, the man who inspired that generation is Chris Paul.
After spending this past season with the San Antonio Spurs, starting all 82 games, the Spurs have since bolstered their backcourt with Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, making way for an exit for the 12-time All-Star. With reports revealing his decision coming down to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, Paul decided he'll be heading back to where he became a franchise legend.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Paul will sign a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Clippers, rejoining the franchise he spent six seasons with. After adding Brook Lopez, John Collins, and Bradley Beal already this offseason, Paul rounds out a stellar haul for Lawrence Frank and the Clippers.
A move that brings Paul closer to home with his family based in Los Angeles, there's a strong chance this is his last NBA season after he shared some viral remarks earlier this offseason. Paul will likely serve as the lead guard on the bench, backing up former teammate James Harden.
In an offseason that has seen the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets revamp in hopes of challenging the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West, the Clippers may very well be the strongest competition to dethrone the reigning NBA Champions.
Related Articles
New Report Reveals Reason for Victor Wembanyama's Unusual Offseason
Exclusive: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reveals Inspiration From Victor Wembanyama