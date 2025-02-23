Inside The Spurs

BREAKING: Massive News on Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Revealed

Breaking news reveals update on status of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

Liam Willerup

Feb 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs were one of basketball's top teams for almost two decades, winning five NBA Finals from 1999 to 2014. Featuring stars like Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, and Manu Ginóbili, they were all brought together by legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.

Taking over the Spurs job in 1997, Popovich has established himself as one of the best coaches in the NBA since with 1,412 wins and named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History. However, Popovich hasn't appeared for the Spurs as their coach since October 31st, 2024, with Mitch Johnson stepping in. However, recent breaking news reveals an update on Popovich's status.

According to ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania, Popovich is not expected to return to the team this season after suffering a mild stroke. As of now, his future with the franchise remains uncertain per Charania.

Popovich, who is 76 years old, is the oldest active coach in the NBA. As the roster now aims towards a youth movement around Victor Wembanyama, this news might be an indication of the future Hall of Famer hanging it up.

If Popovich were to retire, current interim coach Mitch Johnson would appear to be the replacement. Regardless, if the position were open, the opportunity to coach Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and the rest of the Spurs roster would draw major interest. The Spurs will now shift their focus to Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

Home/News