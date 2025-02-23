BREAKING: Massive News on Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Revealed
The San Antonio Spurs were one of basketball's top teams for almost two decades, winning five NBA Finals from 1999 to 2014. Featuring stars like Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, and Manu Ginóbili, they were all brought together by legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.
Taking over the Spurs job in 1997, Popovich has established himself as one of the best coaches in the NBA since with 1,412 wins and named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History. However, Popovich hasn't appeared for the Spurs as their coach since October 31st, 2024, with Mitch Johnson stepping in. However, recent breaking news reveals an update on Popovich's status.
According to ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania, Popovich is not expected to return to the team this season after suffering a mild stroke. As of now, his future with the franchise remains uncertain per Charania.
Popovich, who is 76 years old, is the oldest active coach in the NBA. As the roster now aims towards a youth movement around Victor Wembanyama, this news might be an indication of the future Hall of Famer hanging it up.
If Popovich were to retire, current interim coach Mitch Johnson would appear to be the replacement. Regardless, if the position were open, the opportunity to coach Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and the rest of the Spurs roster would draw major interest. The Spurs will now shift their focus to Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
