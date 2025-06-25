Breaking: San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers Make NBA Draft Trade
The NBA Draft starts tonight, with the first round happening Wednesday and the second round occurring on Thursday. The San Antonio Spurs entered the day with three selections: 2, 14, and 38.
San Antonio is largely expected to go with Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper with the second overall pick to add to their core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell. While neither Fox, Castle, nor Harper is a consistent shooter, they are a talented trio that the Spurs can work around.
Predictions for their 14th overall selection vary, but France's Joan Beringer, South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles, and Georgetown's Thomas Sorber seem to be the popular names.
However, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania has announced that the San Antonio Spurs have traded their 38th overall pick, the eighth pick in the second round, to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick and cash. The Spurs don't have many roster spots available, so it makes sense to trade a pick tonight for future draft capital.
The Indiana Pacers just traded out of the first round a few days ago, sending the 23rd overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans to get their 2026 first-round pick back. That move, unfortunately, looked a lot smarter when Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals and could end up as a better pick next year.
The Pacers also own the 54th overall pick, but the 38th pick gives them a better opportunity to add a cheap impact player, something they'll need as their roster could get expensive with a likely upcoming extension for Myles Turner.
