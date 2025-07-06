Spurs Make Big Decision For Key Rookie Before Warriors Game
The San Antonio Spurs are in the middle of the early Summer League action, partaking in the California Classic with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. They lost in the first game against the Heat, 82-69, on Saturday night as first-round rookie Carter Bryant had 7 points and 5 rebounds on 3/8 shooting.
San Antonio is back at it against on Sunday night, this time playing the Warriors, but the Spurs decided to make a decision on Bryant's availability prior to the game.
The Spurs will hold Carter Bryant out on Sunday against the Warriors, deciding they don't want to play him in back-to-back games, which was a planned strategy. They do plan to play him against the Lakers on Tuesday.
“We've got the utmost confidence in him. He will continue getting better over the course of Summer League… We will always challenge him with the other team’s priority matchup,” Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes told the media.
That means the Spurs will be without both of their lottery selections on Sunday against the Warriors, as the second overall pick, Dylan Harper, likely won't play in the California Classic due to a minor groin injury. They're hoping he can return for the Las Vegas Summer League, which starts on July 10th.
Bryant was the team's 14th overall pick out of Arizona, giving them another versatile wing with potential who can be a high-level defender on the perimeter. In his one season with the Wildcats in a mostly bench role, he averaged 6.5 PPG and 4.1 RPG.
