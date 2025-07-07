Ex-Knicks, Celtics Center Reveals Satirical Reason Behind Spurs’ Jersey Number
The San Antonio Spurs are improving their roster this summer, especially at the center position. As NBA free agency continues, the Spurs have welcomed in a backup to Victor Wembanyama, signing Luke Kornet to a four-year, $41,000,000 contract.
Kornet just finished a productive season with the Boston Celtics, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a block per game. In the playoffs, he kept up most of that production, which resulted in the 7-foot-1 center being brought into San Antonio on a lucrative deal.
In his introductory press conference with the team, Nate Ryan of KENS 5 reported why Kornet chose to wear No. 7, switching from No. 40 with the Celtics. According to Ryan, it's because the 29-year-old hopes to be a third of the player Spurs legend Tim Duncan was, and he also loves "multiples and factors."
Kornet, a four-year college player and Vanderbilt graduate, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. He was extremely talented both on the court and in the classroom, being named the SEC's Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2017 before entering the NBA.
He began his NBA career with the New York Knicks, while also having stints with the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers before solidifying his role with the Celtics.
The reason for Kornet's is satirical, but if he can indeed be just a portion of what Duncan was, he'll be a major piece behind Wembanyama. The Spurs are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2019.
San Antonio has the pieces in place to do so, especially after signing Kornet. The team has major center depth, as well as Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox playing their first full season together.
